President of Turkmenistan receives minister of oil of Iran

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan received on Wednesday, 16 November 2022, the minister of oil of Iran, Javad Ovji.

The sides discussed the key aspects of bilateral cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, emphasizing the strategic nature of the sector in the economies of both the countries.

They noted that the colossal resources and economic potential, together with the geographical location of Turkmenistan and Iran play instrumental role in building up the traditional cooperation on the principles of equality and mutual benefit.

The Iranian minister praised the energy policy of Turkmenistan and its implementation of large-scale projects aimed at serving the world community. He expressed the interest in promoting trade and economic ties, and cooperation in the transport, communication, construction, and agricultural sectors, contributing to sustainable economic development of the entire region.

A meeting was also held at the foreign office the same day.

Javad Ovji mentioned, among other things, that the Iranian exhibition to be held in Ashgabat in December this year will be with the participation of Iranian oil companies and equipment manufacturers. /// nCa, 17 November 2022 (picture credit – TDH)