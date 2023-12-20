Iran is ready to promote cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of electricity and gas, says President Raisi

The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to promote cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of electricity and gas. This was stated by Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi during a telephone call to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Tuesday (19 December) evening.

The Iranian leader expressed satisfaction with the significant growth of relations between the two countries in recent years, especially the increase in trade, and called for accelerating the implementation of important agreements of the meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation in the field of energy, transport and transit.

Raisi also emphasized the development of cooperation between Tehran and Ashgabat in the transport and transit sector by utilizing the capacity of Iran’s southern ports, including Bandar Abbas and Chabahar Port.

During the conversation, the head of Turkmenistan noted the country’s readiness to expand cooperation and further implement agreements reached in the energy, transport, transit and cultural sectors.

As noted during the conversation, Turkmen-Iranian trade and economic relations are actively carried out in three main directions.

President of Turkmenistan underlined the importance of the gas sector, specifically mentioning the SWAP system for supplying Turkmen gas to Iran and beyond.

The sphere of electric power industry was also identified among the priorities of the Turkmen-Iranian partnership.

The transport sector plays an important role in enhancing interstate cooperation. Turkmenistan attaches great importance to increasing the volume of cargo transportation. Both countries have accumulated valuable experience in joint road construction projects.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov pointed to promising spheres in science, education, and cultural exchanges. He mentioned the upcoming joint events in 2024 celebrating the 300th anniversary of Turkmen poet and prominent philosopher Magtymguly Fragi. ///nCa, 20 December 2023