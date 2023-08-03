Iran ready to put into operation phase 11 of South Pars – it will add more than 4 bcm of annual gas output of Iran

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Phase 11 of South Pars will be put into operation in the coming weeks, said the Iranian oil minister Jawad Owji on 2 August 2023.

He said that the daily production capacity would be 12 to 15 million cubic meters (about 4.38 billion cubic meters annually).

According to Mehr news service of Iran, Owji went on to point to Phase 11 of the South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf and described it as the most important and farthest phase of the field.

“Contracts [on constructing Phase 11] used to be resigned for about 20 years one after another and finally it was in the 13th administration [under President Ebrahim Raeisi] that 100% of the operations of this phase were done,” he added.

South Pars / North Dome is the largest gas field in the world. It is jointly owned by Iran and Qatar – South Pars on Iranian side, and North Dome on the Qatari side.

The combined field holds 51 trillion cubic metres of in-situ natural gas and some 50 billion barrels (7.9 billion cubic metres) of natural gas condensates.

The consortium for the development of the Phase 11 changed in composition a few times and in the end it is only the Iranian companies developing this part of the field. These include National Oil Company, Petropars, Pars Oil and Gas and Marine Facilities. In June 2023, the 3,200-ton platform, the heaviest in the South Pars field, was moved and installed in an unprecedented operation by Iranian experts, and gas production from this phase started.

In December 2022, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said the country’s daily natural gas output has surpassed 1 billion cubic meters (bcm). /// nCa, 3 August 2023 [image credit IRNA]

