Turkmenistan’s senior officials from petroleum sector and UAE government officials to attend International Investment Roadshow in Dubai

The preparation for the upcoming International Roadshow to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector (26-27 Apr 2023) is underway and the following senior government officials from Turkmenistan will participate in the event:

  • Batyr Amanov – State Minister, Chairman of SC “Turkmengas”
  • Guvanch Agajanov – Chairman, State Concern “Turkmennebit”
  • Niyazly Niyazlyev – Chairman, SC “Turkmenhimiya”
  • Rahymberdi Jepbarov – Chairman of the Board of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan
  • Myrat Archayev – Deputy Chairman, State Concern “Turkmengas”
  • Muhammetmyrat Amanov – Chairman of the Board of Directors of “TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd”

The UAE government will be represented by:

  • Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer – CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
  • Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum – Vice Chairman, of the Dubai Executive Council
    Roadshow strategic partners include:
  • ENOC Group represented by Ali Rashid Al Jarwan – CEO of Dragon Oil
  • ADNOC represented by Jasper Peijs – Vice President of Strategy and Business (ADNOC)

The latest roadshow agenda can be found here http://ogt-turkmenistan.com.tm/storage/app/media/agenda/agenda_ogt2023_eng.pdf

About Roadshow https://www.newscentralasia.net/2023/03/11/international-roadshow-to-attract-foreign-investments-in-turkmenistans-energy-sector-26-27-april-2023-dubai/

///nCa, 14 March 2023 (in cooperation with Turkmen-Forum)

