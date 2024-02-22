News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan is sincerely interested in comprehensively deepening multidimensional cooperation with the states of the Middle East, primarily with the UAE, says Arkadag Berdimuhamedov

The meeting of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court took place at the Ashgabat International Airport.

Sheikh Mansour conveyed greetings from the UAE’s President and Vice President, emphasizing the importance of expanding their already successful bilateral and multilateral relations, particularly within international organizations.

In turn Arkadag Berdimuhamedov expressed Turkmenistan’s willingness in comprehensively deepening multidimensional cooperation with the UAE. Turkmenistan is sincerely interested in comprehensively deepening multidimensional cooperation with the states of the Middle East, primarily with the UAE, he said.

The sides highlighted the significance of Berdimuhamedov’s January visit to the UAE, noting the powerful impulses it gave to their partnership through agreements reached during meetings and negotiations.

Recognizing the vast potential for further collaboration, the sides noted the great potential for further diversification of relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan across various fields.///nCa, 22 February 2024 [photo – TDH]

 

 

