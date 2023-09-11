President of Turkmenistan and the Governor of St. Petersburg discuss prospects for cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres

Today, on 11 September, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov, who is on visit to Ashgabat at the head of an official delegation.

During the conversation, the pace of cooperation and promising projects were discussed, the press service of the administration of St. Petersburg reports.

“The Government of St. Petersburg attaches special importance to our partnerships. They fully comply with the policy of deepening strategic partnership and the agreements that were reached between you and Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin,” the governor stressed.

Alexander Beglov thanked Serdar Berdimuhamedov for his attention to St. Petersburg. Today, cooperation with Turkmenistan is successfully developing in the trade, economic, educational, scientific and cultural spheres.

The Governor noted that major infrastructure projects are being implemented in Turkmenistan. St. Petersburg companies are involved in the construction of road and engineering infrastructure facilities.

Among the latest projects implemented is a complex of drainage facilities in the south of Ashgabat, built by the Vozrozhdenie company and opened in November last year with the participation of the President of Turkmenistan.

Over the years, the company has built 25 major facilities in Turkmenistan, including highways, bridges, interchanges.

Cooperation in the field of energy continues. The Power Machines company successfully cooperates with Turkmenenergo Corporation. A joint working group has been established to study the economic, financial and technical grounds for the modernization projects of the old blocks of the Turkmenbashi and and the Mary-1 power plants.

During the meeting, Governor Alexander Beglov and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov discussed the upcoming St. Petersburg-Turkmen Business Forum, which was agreed upon during the President’s visit to St. Petersburg for a meeting of CIS leaders in October 2022. Governor Beglov stressed that the forum will provide an opportunity to find new areas of economic cooperation between the two countries.

An important step will be the establishment of twinning ties between St. Petersburg and the new city of Turkmenistan – Arkadag. The agreement is scheduled to be signed today.

Alexander Beglov noted that the issue of installing a monument to the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi in St. Petersburg is being resolved.

In February of this year, a delegation of the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan visited St. Petersburg. A place in the historical center was chosen for the monument.

Alexander Beglov said that more than a thousand students from Turkmenistan studied at St. Petersburg universities last academic year.

In December last year, during negotiations between the heads of relevant departments of Russia and Turkmenistan, agreements were reached on the establishment of a joint Russian-Turkmen university.

An initiative group of St. Petersburg scientists made a proposal to create the Turkmen Institute of Electronics and Nanotechnology named after Zhores Alferov.

Alexander Beglov stressed that the further development of partnership relations with Turkmen partners will remain one of the priorities of foreign economic and international activities of St. Petersburg. ///nCa, 11 September 2023