Turkmenistan, Türkiye Discuss Cooperation on Major Projects

On 18 March 2024, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, met with Erman Yilicak, Chairman of the Board of Rönesans Holding. They discussed ongoing projects and future cooperation opportunities.

Berdimuhamedov highlighted large-scale developments underway in Turkmenistan under the national development programs. He emphasized the vast potential for joint projects, particularly within the framework of the Galkynysh gas field’s fourth stage of development.

He expressed interest in Turkish companies participating in the chemical industry’s development and the second phase of Arkadag city construction.

Berdimuhamedov inquired about the progress of the 1st Specialized Military School named after Berdimuhamed Annayev. Yilicak assured him of the accelerated construction pace, with completion expected for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Berdimuhamedov emphasized the shared history, culture, and language as key factors strengthening Turkmenistan-Türkiye cooperation. Yilicak reaffirmed Rönesans Holding’s commitment to supporting Turkmenistan’s development programs. ///nCa, 19 March 2024