News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan and IEA Discuss Deepening Cooperation in Energy Sector

Turkmenistan and IEA Discuss Deepening Cooperation in Energy Sector

By

On 6 March 2024, at the headquarters of the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris, a meeting took place between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to France, Maksat Chariev, and the Executive Director of the IEA, Dr.Fatih Birol. The main topic of discussion was the further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the IEA, as well as the participation of the IEA in the upcoming International Forum for Attracting Foreign Investment into Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector (TEIF 2024), scheduled for April 24-25, 2024, in Paris, Embassy of Turkmenistan to France reports.

The forum is expected to attract key figures in the global energy sector, including representatives from leading energy, construction, and transport-communication companies, international organizations, and global financial institutions. The event will highlight Turkmenistan’s strategic role in the global energy industry and its ambition to attract foreign investment into key economic sectors.

Ambassador Chariev expressed gratitude for the willingness to discuss cooperation opportunities and handed Dr. Birol an official invitation to participate in the forum, emphasizing that the presence of IEA representatives at a high level would enrich Turkmenistan’s initiatives in the energy sector on the international stage.

Dr. Birol noted that the IEA highly values the last initiative of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, to join the Global Methane Pledge, as well as his other international environmental initiatives announced at COP-28. He emphasized the importance of discussing further steps with stakeholders, international donors, and partners in Paris, expressing the IEA’s readiness to provide comprehensive support to Turkmenistan in implementing projects significant to the global agenda. Special attention was given to the role of renewable energy sector development, increased energy efficiency, and methane emission reduction in ensuring environmental security and strengthening the region’s energy independence.
The meeting provided an excellent opportunity for discussing the further development of relations between Turkmenistan and the IEA. ///nCa, 7 March 2024

 

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Registration for International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector is now open
  2. Turkmenistan and UAE discuss cooperation in renewable energy sector
  3. Paris to host International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector
  4. Over 100 delegates registered for upcoming International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector
  5. Plenary session of Dubai Forum on attracting investments in Turkmenistan’s energy sector concludes – natural gas emerging as ‘bridge fuel’ toward greening of hydrocarbons sector
  6. ADB and Turkmenistan discuss cooperation in the fields of market diversification, energy and WTO accession support
  7. Turkmenistan gas sector leadership and Emirati ADNOC discuss cooperation
  8. OGT 2023: ADB’s engagement in the energy sector of Turkmenistan
  9. International Forum to Attract Investments in Energy Sector of Turkmenistan  – Concluding Day – Key Takeaways
  10. Turkmenistan energy sector attends ADIPEC 2023
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan