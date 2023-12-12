President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and UNDP Regional Director Discuss Cooperation Priorities

On 11 December 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Ms.Ivana Živković, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Deputy Administrator of UNDP, and UNDP Regional Director for Europe and the CIS. The meeting focused on the priorities of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNDP in various critical areas.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized that developing multifaceted strategic cooperation with the United Nations is a top priority for Turkmenistan’s foreign policy.

Being twice recognized by the UN as a neutral state, Turkmenistan takes an active position in the international arena, for many years fruitfully cooperating with this largest and authoritative organization and its specialized agencies.

At the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Turkmenistan put forward several initiatives aimed at ensuring global socio-economic progress, well-being, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

President Berdimuhamedov noted that environmental protection remains one of the top priorities of Turkmenistan’s ongoing large-scale socio-economic reforms. He emphasized the successful implementation of the national environmental strategy and the country’s active collaboration with international organizations, including the UN, in this area.

Turkmenistan’s commitment to addressing climate change was highlighted through its support and ratification of the Paris Climate Agreement in October 2016, followed by the adoption of a new National Climate Change Strategy in September 2019. Most recently, Turkmenistan announced its accession to the Global Methane Pledge at COP-28 in Dubai.

The discussion also focused on joint projects between Turkmenistan and UNDP in the fields of healthcare and digital development.

The UNDP’s active involvement in developing the country’s national digital network was highlighted, emphasizing the need for continued collaboration in knowledge exchange, sustainable economic development, public service improvement, and civil servant skill development.

At the end of the meeting, the President confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to further develop cooperation with the United Nations Development Program in order to achieve sustainable and inclusive development. ////nCa, 12 December 2023