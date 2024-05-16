Turkmenistan takes over chairmanship of TURKSOY

Turkmenistan has taken over the chairmanship of Turksoy, the International Organization of Turkic Culture.

The formal handing over took place on 16 May 2024, at the 10th meeting of National Commissions for UNESCO of TURKSOY Member States in Ashgabat.

The chairmanship passed from Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan.

Sultan Raev, the secretary general of Turksoy, handed the chair insignia to Ms. Chinar Rustemova, the secretary general of the national commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO. She will serve as the chair of Turksoy on behalf of Turkmenistan.

Ms. Rustemova has vast experience in diplomacy, having served long tenures as the ambassador of Turkmenistan in India and China. The earlier part of her career was related to culture. ///nCa, 16 May 2024