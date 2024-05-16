News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan takes over chairmanship of TURKSOY

Turkmenistan takes over chairmanship of TURKSOY

By

Turkmenistan has taken over the chairmanship of Turksoy, the International Organization of Turkic Culture.

The formal handing over took place on 16 May 2024, at the 10th meeting of National Commissions for UNESCO of TURKSOY Member States in Ashgabat.

The chairmanship passed from Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan.

Sultan Raev, the secretary general of Turksoy, handed the chair insignia to Ms. Chinar Rustemova, the secretary general of the national commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO. She will serve as the chair of Turksoy on behalf of Turkmenistan.

Ms. Rustemova has vast experience in diplomacy, having served long tenures as the ambassador of Turkmenistan in India and China. The earlier part of her career was related to culture. ///nCa, 16 May 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan and TURKSOY aim to further strengthen multifaceted cooperation
  2. Turkmenistan and TURKSOY prepare celebrations program on occasion of Organization’s 30th anniversary
  3. Turkmenistan and TURKSOY aim to strengthen multifaceted cooperation
  4. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov invited TURKSOY Secretary General to the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  5. TURKSOY Secretary General visited Turkmenistan
  6. Ambassador of Turkmenistan hold a meeting at TURKSOY headquarters
  7. President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader congratulated the famous diplomat Chinar Rustemova on her anniversary
  8. TURKSOY launches events dedicated to “Anau – the cultural capital of the Turkic world – 2024” and the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  9. Turkmenistan, UNESCO and TURKSOY celebrating 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi and World Poetry Day
  10. Turkmenistan Takes Part in UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport Session
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan