Turkmenistan and TURKSOY prepare celebrations program on occasion of Organization’s 30th anniversary

Foreign minister of Turkmenistan met online with TURKSOY Secretary General

On 6 April 2023, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture Sultanbai Raev via videoconference.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the TURKSOY were discussed.

Gratitude was expressed to the Secretary General of the Organization for the decision to declare 2024 “The Year of the great poet and thinker of the Turkic world Makhtumkuli Fragi”, and declaring the ancient Turkmen city of Anau the cultural capital of the Turkic world. In this regard, an exchange of views on joint events took place.

The sides also noted the significance for the Turkic world of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the International Organization of Turkic Culture in 2023. In this context, attention was paid to the issues of holding significant events in the member countries of the organization, including the Days of TURKSOY Culture in Turkmenistan, dedicated to this significant date.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the USA attended preparatory Meeting on 30th anniversary celebrations of TURKSOY

Ambassadors of TURKSOY member countries in Washington held Monday, 3 April, a working meeting at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the USA in the presence of the Term Coordinator of TURKSOY. The participants of the event discussed activities scheduled within the framework of the 30th anniversary celebrations of TURKSOY.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Baktybek Amanbaev, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan Meret Orazov, the Ambassador of Türkiye Murat Mercan and the delegation of TURKSOY headed by TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev.

Addressing the participants at the opening of the working meeting, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ibrahim stated that 2023 is an important year for the entire Turkic World.

“This year marks the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY, the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey, the 100th anniversary of the birthday of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and last but not least the declaration of Shusha as Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023. These are all major opportunities within the context of which we will be organizing very meaningful events in cooperation with Turkic states. Hence, being the Term Coordinator of TURKSOY, it is a pleasure for me to host this working meeting on behalf of my country today”, he said.

Secretary General Raev shared on a program prepared to celebrate the 30thy anniversary of TURKSOY.

According to him, the festivities will start in Kazakhstan, the country where TURKSOY was established, and then continue in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The 2nd phase of celebrations will go on with concerts in Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“On 29 October 2023, we will celebrate both the 100th anniversary of our host country Turkey and the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY. Following our celebrations in TURKSOY member countries, we are preparing to hold two historic events at the United Nations General Assembly and UNESCO Headquarters. In the United States of America and in Europe, we will share our joy and enthusiasm with a wider audience through various colorful concerts. We are organizing all our celebrations under the auspices of the Presidents of our member countries”, told Raev.

In the statement he delivered to the press at the end of the meeting, Secretary General Raev underlined that organizing performances with artists from TURKSOU countries have two important purposes. First aim is to share the richness of Turkic ancient culture with the world. At this point, TORKSOY attaches great importance to the concerts to be performed at the UN General Assembly and UNESCO Headquarters.

The second aim is to increase the interaction of Turkic countries diaspora with each other. ///nCa, 7 April 2023