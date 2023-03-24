TURKSOY Secretary General visited Turkmenistan

On 21-23 March 2023, the Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev visited Ashgabat. During the visit, the head of the international organization of Turkic Culture had bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Atageldi Shamuradov.

As part of the celebrations in honor of the International Day of Novruz, Sultan Raev also met with DPM for culture Mahrijemal Mammedova. Raev informed her about the events to be held in Turkmenistan with the participation of artists of the Turkic world countries within the frames of the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY.

Secretary General Raev thanked Mammedova for the support provided by Turkmenistan to the activities of TURKSOY.

Visiting the National Museum of Fine Arts, Raev noted that the Turkmen paining art is very developed: “Turkmen artists have been participating in meetings of TURKSOY artists for a long time. There are many valuable works in our collection. We present these works to art lovers through the exhibitions we organize throughout the year”, he said.

“Within the framework of the program “Cultural Capital of the Turkic World – 2024″, we will organize a meeting of TURKSOY artists in Turkmenistan with broad participation. This meeting will once again reveal the wealth of Turkmenistan in this field,” he added.

Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

At the meeting with the minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan, Sultan Raev made a report on the celebration of the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY to be held in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkiye.

The sides also exchanged views on the program of events within the framework of Annau’s status as the cultural capital of the Turkic world-2024 and events within the framework of the year of Magtymguly in 2024.

During the meeting, Secretary General Sultan Raev TURKSOY also expressed satisfaction with the deepening of cooperation with Turkmenistan.

In turn, the foreign minister expressed readiness to support the celebrations in honor of the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY.

Meredov noted that TURKSOY’s work is highly appreciated by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Meeting with the minister of culture

At a meeting with the minister of culture of Turkmenistan Atageldy Shamuradov, the head of TURKSOY concretized the plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the organization.

Shamuradov presented the program of the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly. According to the minister of culture of Turkmenistan, the events to celebrate the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY, in honor of Anau as the cultural capital of the Turkic world and the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly will give an opportunity to introduce the richness of the Turkmen national culture to the world.

Meeting with sculptor Saragt Babayev

While in Ashgabat, Sultan Rayev visited the workshop of one of the greatest masters of sculpture in the history of Turkmenistan, Saragt Babayev.

Babayev, who is currently involved in the construction of the Magtymguly monument with a height of about 60 meters, prepares some works for TURKSOY as well.

After the meeting, Secretary General Raev said that the work was continuing successfully, the details of which he would share in the coming days. “Saragt Babayev is a very important sculptor for the Turkish World. He always wholeheartedly supports the work of TURKSOY,” Raev stressed, expressing gratitude to the Turkmen sculptor.

Saragt Babayev, who brought up a whole galaxy of talented students, currently teaches at the School of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan. One of the artist’s works is a 5-meter-high statue of Magtymguly in Ankara. ///nCa, 24 March 2023 (based on TURKSOY press releases, photo credit – TURKSOY)