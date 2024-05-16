European Union and Turkmenistan host joint conference “30 Years of Cooperation: working together for a better future”

On 14 May 2024 – Ashgabat, in a landmark event marking Europe Day and three decades of partnership, the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, organised a joint conference “30 Years of Cooperation between the European Union and Turkmenistan: working together for a better future.”

The conference brought together high-level representatives from Turkmenistan and the European Union institutions and Headquarters and representatives of diplomatic corps, Turkmen government officials, and representatives of EU-funded regional and national projects.

The event started with panel discussion titled “EU and Turkmenistan – cooperation now and in the future,” with the participation of the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Mr Rashid Meredov and European Union Special Representative for Central Asia, Ms Tehri Hakala, and moderated by H.E. Ms Beata Pęksa, Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan. The speakers delved into the current state of cooperation between the EU and Turkmenistan, thoroughly exploring avenues for further collaboration. DPM/FM Rashid Meredov and EUSR Terhi Hakala shared their insights about the existing global challenges and opportunities, emphasising the importance of fostering stronger ties and leveraging resources for the collective prosperity of both regions.

On the margins of the conference, the launching of the Turkmenistan Cooperation Facility took place. It introduced new initiatives: “Turkmenistan: enhancing trade resilience and integration,” implemented by the International Trade Centre, and the “EU for a green Turkmenistan: policy Dialogue and Climate Action 2024 – 2027,” implemented by the German International Cooperation (GIZ). It was followed by a signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, the State Concern “Turkmengas” and the GIZ.

The following sessions highlighted successful partnerships in education, trade, security, and the green economy, showcasing tangible outcomes and the transformative impact of joint endeavours. From empowering youth through education to enhancing trade relations and advocating for sustainable practices, these presentations shed light on the extensive scope of EU-Turkmenistan cooperation.

On the same day, in the evening, the EU Delegation held a reception on the occasion of the Europe Day. The reception brought together close to 300 representatives of the national partners, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organisations, private sector, civil society, media and social media influencers, EU-funded project staff, and most active volunteers.