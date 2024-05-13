Turkmenistan to Support Young Horse Breeders with creation a dedicated group

A group of young horse breeders will be created in Turkmenistan, which will include children interested in horse breeding and horse riding. This proposal was put forward by the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, the National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during a visit on Sunday (12 May) to the Aba Annayev International Horse Breeding Academy in Arkadag.

Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of supporting this group through the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assisting Children in Need. He instructed the vice-president of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding, B. Rejepov, to offer specific support to children with a passion for horse riding.

The National Leader further noted that the Foundation would provide ongoing assistance for children pursuing careers related to horse breeding.

At the Academy’s indoor arena, Berdimuhamedov met with children interested in traditional horse breeding practices. He discussed the unique characteristics of the Akhal-Teke breed with them.

While observing the children ride around the arena, Berdimuhamedov shared insights into equestrian sports, its history, and current trends. He also inquired about their individual interests.

Berdimuhamedov presented gifts to the young riders and commemorated the visit with a group photo. ///nCa, 13 May 2024