Iran Seeks Turkmenistan’s Entry into Gas Exporting Countries Forum

Issues of cooperation in the fuel and energy sector between Turkmenistan and Iran were discussed on Saturday (May 11) in Tehran at a meeting between Murad Archayev, Deputy Chairman of the State Concern Turkmengaz, and Majid Chegeni, Managing Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC).

The meeting was organized on the sidelines of the 28th Iranian International Exhibition of Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemicals (Iran Oil Show 2024).

During the talks, Archayev noted that Iran occupies an important place in the global gas industry. Stressing the importance of bilateral cooperation with Iran in the gas industry, he said that Turkmenistan is willing to develop and strengthen ties with the Iranian side on the swap of energy, while in the field of techno-engineering services, Iranian companies can carry out some projects in Turkmenistan, according to Shana news agency.

At the meeting, Chegeni mentioned the long and constructive history of cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan in the gas industry and said that the development and strengthening of ties between the two sides would benefit both countries.

Referring to the significant potential of NIGC in various sectors of the gas industry, he added that his company is fully ready to develop cooperation in various fields, including gas swap supplies and exports of technical and engineering services.

In connection with the upcoming ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Iran this year, Chegeni expressed hope that Turkmenistan, “as an important country in the gas industry, will soon become a member of the forum.” “We will play a supporting role in this field as well,” he added.

The Iran Oil Show 2024, themed “The oil industry: Breakthrough in production and technology optimization,” hosted over 1500 Iranian firms and 250 companies from 12 countries. ///nCa, 13 May 2024