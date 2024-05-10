Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan hosted a festive reception on the occasion of Victory Day

On 9 May 2024, Ambassador of Russia to Turkmenistan Ivan Volynkin hosted a festive reception on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

The event was attended by the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat, as well as veterans, representatives of the media, cultural figures, residents of the capital.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Gurbanov represented the Government of Turkmenistan.

“In Russia, as in Turkmenistan, the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland is sacred, and May 9 is celebrated at the state level. During the Great Patriotic War, one in four residents of the Turkmen SSR fought for their homeland with weapons in their hands, while others selflessly worked in the rear, where industrial enterprises, medical, educational and scientific institutions were evacuated. Thousands of escaped residents of temporarily occupied areas of the country found a warm, fraternal welcome on this land, got jobs and housing. A lot of work has been done to deploy a network of military hospitals,” Volynkin said during his speech.

“Today, an exhibition of campaign posters “Windows of TurkmenTAG”, which were released during the war, has been launched here,” the Ambassador said, thanking the Ivan Vasilyevich Panfilov House Museum from Turkmenabad for the help in organizing the exposition.

He also mentioned the campaign taking place to post publications about Turkmen citizens – heroes of the Second World War in social networks and on the Embassy’s website. According to Volynkin, it was decided to continue posting posts until 9 May 2025 – the 80th anniversary of WWII.

“Nowadays, Turkmenistan is an example of a nation that takes care of history. I would like to thank the Turkmen side for supporting our initiatives aimed at preserving the memory of the common Victory,” the Russian Ambassador stressed.

Concluding his speech he expressed congratulations to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. ///nCa, 10 May 2024

Here are some photos from the event: