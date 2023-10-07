İstanbul’s historical ‘Golden Horn’ becomes a new world of charm

Haliç, the neighbourhood surrounding the ‘Golden Horn’, an inlet of the mighty Bosporus and a part of the Historical Peninsula, is one of the most beautiful routes of İstanbul. The Golden Horn, which forms the entry point to the Bosporus, is named for the horn-shaped course and is said to have been given this name because the waters turn golden, especially with the sunset. With its natural harbour, the Golden Horn was once an important port where the trading fleets of the Ottoman and Eastern Roman Empires were anchored. The district has a multicultural structure today, with mosques, churches, synagogues, and historical schools carrying the traces of İstanbul’s more than a thousand-year history. Today, the region has also become İstanbul’s new charm as the city’s latest attractions are scattered around it.

The transformed historical industrial areas and the international events these spaces host infuse the region’s historical significance with a modern and artistic spirit. With the transformation of the 600-year-old shipyard buildings along the shores of the Golden Horn, the area has become a new cultural magnet in the city. After all, İstanbul’s popular autumn event, Contemporary İstanbul, is taking place in this area. Contemporary İstanbul, showcasing some of the finest examples of world contemporary art, brings together local and international galleries, art institutions, initiatives, and artists. The event, which meets art enthusiasts from 28 September to 1 October, offers many opportunities to see coveted works from the art scene, witness the transformation of a historic industrial area, and enjoy the beautiful coastline of the Golden Horn.

For all these reasons, exploring this picturesque region is like taking a journey back to the ancient times of İstanbul. Let’s take a tour on three different routes through the narrow and colourful streets on the waterfront of the Golden Horn, one of İstanbul’s most beautiful districts.

Fener-Balat: So inviting with its colourful streets

Balat and Fener, the Historical Peninsula’s neighbouring districts, are among İstanbul’s most remarkable locations, with their rich historical heritage and magnificent landmarks. Even though centuries have passed and their visitors have changed, these interconnected historical districts have always managed to survive.

Balat’s steep lanes, lined with historical houses with oriel windows, have an impressive architectural structure that combines the past and the future. Today, past and present in this district blend in the colourful, labyrinthine streets, where cafés and third-generation designer boutiques sit alongside traditional tea gardens and craft shops. Balat and Fener are also full of idiosyncratic second-hand shops, antique dealers and auctioneers. As you walk through Balat, you will come across many buildings. Ahrida Synagogue, Yanbol Synagogue, Küçük Mustafa Paşa Hamamı (Turkish Bath) and the magnificent Bulgarian Sveti Stefan Church (Iron Church) are just a few of them. The Bulgarian Sveti Stefan Church (Iron Church), located on the coastline of the Golden Horn, is also the world’s only Orthodox church made entirely of iron. This stunning structure, castings and metal parts were produced in Vienna, Austria, loaded onto ships and brought to Balat. The pieces were assembled on the shores of the Golden Horn. The Church, built in the shape of a cross using 500 tonnes of iron, opened for worship in 1898.

Fener, Balat’s lovely neighbour, is one of İstanbul’s most popular routes with notable landmarks like the stunning massive Fener Rum High School, Fener Rum Orthodox Patriarchate and the Aya Yorgi Patriarchate Church. The Fener Rum High School, one of the most spectacular examples of 19th-century architecture on the hills of Fener, is the most majestic structure on the Golden Horn. The building, known as the ‘Red School’ and resembling a castle, was built with fire bricks from Marseille.

Pierre Loti Hill: Overlooking the beautiful Golden Horn view

On the Historical Peninsula, Pierre Loti Hill is a very famous spot. Named after the French writer Julien Viaud, his pseudonym, Pierre Loti Hill, offers stunning views and a collection of ancient İstanbul architecture lovingly preserved since the 19th century. Climbing this beautiful hill and experiencing İstanbul from this point is truly breathtaking. You can reach Pierre Loti directly by a cable car or climbing the stairs. The peak offers a delightful view of İstanbul’s Golden Horn, which is just as impressive after sunset as during the day. The café area here is popular with locals who drink tea, chat, and enjoy the view.

From Historical Barracks to the Largest Library in Türkiye

The Rami Library is one of the neighbourhood’s newest attractions. Located in Eyüpsultan, İstanbul, the Rami Library is set in the former 18th-century Rami Barracks. With the restoration, renovation and construction activities carried out following the original structure and materials, the Rami Library’s landscaped gardens and culture-art environment offer its visitors enriching experiences.

Rami Library, which covers an area of 220 decares, is Istanbul’s most extensive library and one of only a few libraries in Europe. The library welcomes visitors of all ages with its baby and children’s libraries, a digital library, a youth library, an adult library and various specialised libraries. The complex draws attention with its multiple sections, allowing visitors to spend time in nature thanks to its 51 thousand square metres of landscaping area. The Rami Library, which provides its visitors with excellent green spaces and walking and cycling paths, has an artificial pond surrounded by trees.

The Rami Library also holds Türkiye’s first ‘Biosphere Sustainable Museum Certificate’. The library received the Biosphere Sustainable Museum Certificate, recognising its full compliance with sustainability principles, including restoration techniques and infrastructure systems, a structure that supports local cultural life, and carrying ancient resources and information to future generations. ///nCa, 7 October 2023 (in cooperation with Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)

