Şirince, the green oasis in Türkiye’s Aegean coasts, is now on the 2023 World’s Best Tourism Villages List

The village of Şirince in Türkiye’s İzmir’s Selçuk district has been named one of the “2023 World’s Best Tourism Villages” by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). Şirince is a lush oasis in one of the most attractive cities on Turkey’s wonderful Aegean coast, noted for its nature, history, culture, and gastronomy.

A small village with an authentic atmosphere, Şirince brings its centuries-old history to the present day. A winding mountain road leads to the settlement, which is 350 metres above sea level. The sight of tangerine, fig, and olive trees, the sounds of birds singing, and the lovely dogs and cats that the people feed greet visitors. Şirince is made up of gorgeous residences built on the slopes, each designed to maximum views and natural light. It is bordered by fruit trees, olive groves, and vineyards, which have provided the community with a living and a way of life for ages.

Aside from its natural beauty, Şirince has become known for its sweet fruit wines, prepared from nearly every fruit cultivated in the area. As a result, a rising number of visitors are choosing Şirince for peaceful weekends away from the city. Many of the village’s stone mansions have been converted into cosy boutique hotels where guests can relax by the fireplace. At the same time, restaurants serving Aegean flavours and the delicious fruit wines of Şirince have made the area a favourite tourist destination. For these reasons and many more, Şirince’s inclusion on the UNWTO 2023 World’s Best Tourism Villages list is well deserved.

An Aegean Tradition Spanning Centuries: Olive and Grape Harvests

Founded on the fertile soil of the Aegean, Şirince has preserved its authenticity. Life in the village flows today like in the past: Local people still farm, and sheep graze. Villagers produce jams and wine from the fruits in their gardens. The village stream still supplies drinking water, as it has been for hundreds of years. At the same time, Şirince’s growing popularity has widened the business field for local people, who now sell many products to urban visitors from quaint stalls in the village’s narrow streets. Homemade jams, sherbets, and fruit wines, as are the Aegean village-style handicrafts and souvenirs, are highly prized.

The mild climate of Şirince contributes to its allure. In spring, nature comes to life and transforms the village into a green paradise, while fall brings a different rhythm to the area. Bells, ringing for the harvest, herald a busy period in the olive groves and wineries. These are months of intensive activity for the people of Şirince, who grow olives and make quality Aegean olive oil. The vintage is essential to the local social life because it sustains and preserves the village’s rich history and cultural heritage. In winter, a quieter season in Şirince, visitors can relax by the fireplace and savour the Aegean flavours and mulled wine.

At the Heart of Earth’s Civilisations

Located in one of the world’s most beautiful settings, Şirince offers convenient access to several impressive ancient sites. This lovely village in Selçuk, a district of İzmir, ranked in Lonely Planet’s “Best in Travel 2024” list, is surrounded by several UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Şirince is just 8 km from Selçuk, housing the ruins of the Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, and 12 km from the ancient city of Ephesus, among the most important centres of antiquity, and inhabited for about 9,000 years starting from the prehistoric period through the Hellenistic, Roman, Eastern Roman, Principalities and Ottoman periods. Surrounding Ephesus are unique structures and artefacts from the Early Christian Period, including the holy shrines of the House of the Virgin Mary, the Basilica of St John, and the Cave of the Seven Sleepers. ///nCa, 29 December 2023 (in cooperation with Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)