President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the secretaries of the security councils of Central Asian countries

Welcoming the heads of delegations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the first meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the countries of Central Asia is intended to become an effective platform for combining efforts to prevent external and internal challenges and threats, as well as developing the necessary response measures.

– This is especially important given that regional cooperation is actively developing in all areas, and this is certainly a positive trend. Interstate political dialogue is also developing at a qualitatively new level.

Trade and economic interaction between the countries of the region is steadily expanding. Over the past five years, intraregional trade has grown by more than 80%, exceeding $10 billion. At the same time, the tasks of systematically increasing export-import transactions between countries and expanding the range of goods are being solved. Contacts between businesses have intensified, and the number of joint ventures is growing. Large regional projects not only bring tangible mutual benefits, but also change the entire configuration of the Central Asian economy. The development of transport and logistics potential is becoming a new reference point for the rapid development of the region. Cultural and humanitarian ties have also intensified, which contributes to the further rapprochement of the Central Asian states,” the Head of State emphasized.

The President believes that these processes should be supported by a productive dialogue in the field of ensuring regional security and stability. He said that most modern challenges and threats are transboundary in nature, so countering them requires combining common efforts.

– First of all, we are talking about the fight against international extremism and terrorism, drug trafficking, and arms trafficking. In this regard, Afghanistan must be the focus of our common attention.

Complex multidirectional processes are taking place in this country. It must be admitted that there are certain signs of stabilization and revival of the economic situation in this country. On the other hand, there remain high risks associated with the activity of international terrorist organizations, as evidenced by the bloody terrorist attack in the Moscow region. In our opinion, one of the strategic tasks at the present stage is the active involvement of Afghanistan in regional ties. And here a lot depends on the coordinated position of our countries. We consider it urgent to create a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in our country,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The head of state noted that today’s meeting is an important stage in the preparation of the Sixth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, which will be held in Astana on August 9. The President said that as chairman this year, Kazakhstan is actively working to strengthen the potential of the upcoming summit.

– We have developed a Strategy for the Development of Regional Cooperation “Central Asia – 2040”. The priorities of regional rapprochement are, first of all, aimed at expanding five-way interaction and strengthening the international subjectivity of Central Asia. I am confident that the adoption of this document during the summit in Astana will have conceptual significance for the region. The special nature of relations between our countries is enshrined in the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborhood and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century. It takes strategic partnerships to the next level. I believe that one of the main results of the summit in Astana could be the completion of the procedure for signing this historic Treaty for all of us and its entry into force. Further institutional improvement of our five-sided format remains relevant,” said the leader of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the high level of regional interaction in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness and alliance. At the same time, according to him, cooperation is not confined only to the region.

– Comprehensive interaction with external partners is being systematically strengthened. As you know, global players remain highly interested in active interaction in the “Central Asia Plus” format. This is evidenced by the results of the meetings held last year between Central Asia-EU, Central Asia-China, Central Asia-USA, Central Asia-GCC, Central Asia-Germany,” the President noted.

The head of state called for joint resistance to outside forces seeking to pit the countries of the region against each other and divide them.

“I want to assure you that we resolutely reject such approaches and attempts. In general, our countries do not and should not have any issues on which we could not find mutually acceptable solutions. I am convinced that only the synergy of common actions and mutual support can open the way to the prosperity of our fraternal peoples. Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to your countries for the fraternal solidarity shown and assistance provided in connection with the floods in Kazakhstan. We highly appreciate this support and consider it as evidence of true friendship, good neighborliness and mutual support,” said the Head of State.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the results of the meeting will contribute to strengthening cooperation between Central Asian countries in the field of security.

– We note with satisfaction the radical change in the situation towards the development of cooperation and mutual trust. I can say with full responsibility: literally 10 years ago there was no such situation in the Central Asian region. Now heads of state, heads of government, secretaries of security councils, heads of law enforcement agencies, not to mention those people who head economic departments, closely interact with each other. And this is a very good sign that the situation in the Central Asian region is moving towards sustainable development,” the President of Kazakhstan summed up his speech.

The event was attended by Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov, Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov, Secretary of the Security Council of Tajikistan Nasrullo Makhmudzoda, Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov and military attaché of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan Annamyrat Yagmyrov. ///Akorda (official website of President of Kazakhstan), 16 May 2024