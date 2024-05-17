News Central Asia (nCa)

Ashgabat to host a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government – What issues will be on the agenda

A meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States will be held in Ashgabat on 24 May 2024.

The press service of the CIS Executive Committee informed about the agenda of the upcoming meeting.

It is expected that 12 issues will be submitted for consideration by the heads of Government of the CIS. In a narrow format, the heads of delegations will exchange views on topical issues of economic cooperation in the CIS. Special attention will be paid to cooperation in the energy, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian fields.

Thus, it is planned that the Council will approve a number of concepts and action plans in the field of the chemical industry, in the energy sector, in the field of hazardous waste management and the elimination of accumulated environmental damage.

The heads of government intend to approve an Action Plan to optimize infrastructure and develop international transport corridors passing through the territories of the CIS member states for the period up to 2030.

In addition, the Council will consider a decision on declaring Ashgabat the city of new sports opportunities of the CIS. ///nCa, 17 May 2024

 

