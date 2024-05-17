Turkmenistan Seeks Expertise in Urban Digitalization from Tatarstan

News Central Asia (nCa)

During the working visit to Kazan, Tatarstan, the delegation of Turkmenistan met with the head of the Executive Committee of Kazan.

The delegation included Chairman of the State Committee for Construction of Arkadag city Deryageldi Orazov, Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of the country Rahimberdi Djepbarov, Rector of the University of Engineering Technologies named after Oguz Khan Gurbanmyrat Mezilov, Chairman of Turkmennebit (Turkmen oil) Guvanch Aghajanov and Third Secretary of the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Russia Maral Rustamova, the official portal of Kazan city reports.

During their meeting with Kazan’s Executive Committee head, the Turkmen delegation expressed particular interest in Kazan’s “Open Kazan” system and “Safe City” project.

“Open Kazan” allows residents to report issues related to water supply, electricity, waste management, and more, directly through a mobile app. This information is then routed to a central dispatch center for prompt resolution.

The “Safe City” project utilizes video surveillance cameras in residential buildings, contributing to a safer urban environment.

“We know that you have systems that analyze all utilities. And we pay great attention to this, because now mostly young people work in the city. The city itself is beautiful, but residents still need security and services. We would like to learn from your experience and introduce new service options together in Arkadag, which is considered the basis for our other relationships,” Deryageldi Orazov said.

The Chairman of the State Committee of Turkmenistan for the Construction of Arkadag told that the city uses a rainwater collection system, which allows for more than 50% reduction in water intake from canals. In the future, it is also planned to build a medical cluster in Arkadag in order to develop the pharmaceutical industry.

Last year, Arkadag and Kazan became twin cities. ///nCa, 16 May 2024

 

 

