National Leader of the Turkmen people and the head of Tatarstan visited the Halal Expo exhibition

On Thursday, 16 May 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin visited the Russia Halal Expo exhibition, which is taking place in Kazan.

Russia Halal Expo is Russia’s largest exhibition of economic, scientific and technological cooperation between the regions of the Russian Federation and the OIC countries. It is a unique space for the promotion and development of business projects, building a constructive dialogue between KazanForum participants. 11 countries of the world and 17 regions of Russia are taking part in the exhibition, the press service of the Rais of Tatarstan reports.

The guests visited the stand of the Republic of Tatarstan. Such leading Tatarstan enterprises as KAMAZ, Kazan Helicopter Plant, KER Holding, Zelenodolsk Shipbuilding Plant and others are among Turkmenistan’s longtime partners.

Last year, the trade between Tatarstan and Turkmenistan increased by 13% and exceeded $52 million.

Turkmenistan has prepared a large exposition. At the stand, special attention was paid to the theme of national carpets and the unique technology of their manufacture.

Visitors can also get acquainted with a wide range of products from Turkmen manufacturers of the medical, food, and textile industries.

Turkmen companies, state corporations, major banks and financial institutions also showcase their achievements at the national pavilion. This allowed the guests of the event to assess the economic potential of Turkmenistan, discuss investment opportunities and prospects for the development of international business cooperation. ///nCa, 16 May 2024

Here are some photos from the exhibition: