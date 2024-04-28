President of Turkmenistan met with the President of Tatarstan

On Sunday, 28 April 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Rais of Tatarstan (Russia) Rustam Minnikhanov in Ashgabat, who arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in events on the occasion of the Akhal-Teke Horse Day. This was reported by the press service of the Rais of Tatarstan.

“Leading Tatarstan companies have been successfully operating in Turkmenistan for many years. Last year, our trade turnover increased by 13% and amounted to $52 million,” Rustam Minnikhanov stressed during the meeting.

He noted that there is considerable potential for the development of ties in such areas as oil production, gas transportation, automobile, aviation, shipbuilding, energy, and agro-industrial complex.

Cultural cooperation was another key topic of discussion. Following successful cultural exchanges in 2023, with the Days of Tatar Culture held in Turkmenistan and the International Festival of National Cultures “Oriental Bazaar” taking place in Kazan, President Berdimuhamedov was informed about the Days of Turkmen Culture, to be held in Tatarstan later this year.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of knowledge sharing. Specifically, Tatarstan expressed interest in learning from Turkmen artisans regarding cultural heritage preservation.

Additionally, the parties agreed to explore collaboration through their respective Muslim religious administrations. ///nCa, 28 April 2024 [photo credit – press service of Rais of Tatarstan]