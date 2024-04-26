Kazakhstan and Pakistan Pilot New Multimodal Export Route

A pilot project is underway to create a new multimodal export route stretching from Kazakhstan to Pakistan. The route will traverse Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, with a final leg by sea to Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates.

This was announced by Bauyrzhan Urynbasarov, Managing Director of Kazakhstan Railways JSC NC KTZ, during a visit to Afghanistan.

The statement was made during a meeting held on 24 April in Kabul between a Kazakhstani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarnin and Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar, as reported on the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

KTZ Express, a multimodal transport and logistics company, is facilitating the Kazakhstan’s side of the operation. Pakistan National Logistics Cell (NLC) is serving as the delivery partner. Kazakhstan Bio Synergy co. is the company exporting the goods.

The cargo, consisting of aluminosilicate hollow microspheres, is currently being loaded in the Pavlodar region. In Almaty, the cargo will be transferred to containers and loaded onto trucks provided by the Pakistani partner.

The cargo will travel by road via Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, ultimately reaching Karachi Port in Pakistan. From Karachi, two containers will be shipped by sea to Jebel Ali Port in the UAE.

The estimated delivery time is approximately 20-25 days.

A successful pilot project is expected to lead to the route’s active development and attract significant cargo traffic in the future.

Kazakhstan says Transafghan railway projects may reduce the delivery time in the region tenfold

During a meeting, Kazakhstan expressed strong interest in participating in the construction of the trans-Afghan railway project. This project includes two key railway lines:

• Termez – Mazar-I-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar

• Herat – Kandahar – Spin-Buldak

Kazakhstan’s contribution would involve supplying materials for the railway’s upper structure, including sleepers and fasteners manufactured in Kazakhstan.

The projects implies several connectivity benefits. Estimates suggest the project could decrease cargo delivery times within the region tenfold. The improved infrastructure could also lead to significant cost reductions for transporting goods.

The meeting also addressed the possibility of re-launching air travel between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan. A memorandum of understanding already exists between their aviation authorities, permitting each side’s air carriers to operate three passenger/cargo flights per week.

The past three years have witnessed a steady increase in Kazakhstan’s exports to Afghanistan. In 2023, rail traffic volume reached 2.7 million tons, with flour and grain accounting for 1.5 million tons. This means a 14% growth compared to 2021 levels. Forecasts predict a further 40% export increase in the coming years, with transportation expected to triple by 2030. ///nCa, 25 April 2024