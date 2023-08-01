Cargo trucks leave Kazakhstan for Pakistan in test haul through Afghanistan – CAPS in motion

Kazakhstan sent on 31 July 2023 a test batch of cargo on trucks – the caravan will travel to Pakistan through Afghanistan.

The announcement was made by Kairat Torebayev, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration, at a July 31 press briefing, report Kazinform and The Astana Times.

In stories by Saniya Sakenova for The Astana Times and Temirgaliyeva Arailym for Kazinform, it is mentioned that Kazakhstan is currently negotiating with National Logistics Cell (NLC), a Pakistani company, which will safely ensure trade between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

“The cargo from Kazakhstan to Pakistan and back travels 4,000 kilometers. It is not such a long distance in terms of regional development,” Torebayev told the media.

Simultaneously, Kazakhstan has announced that it considers Afghanistan an important buyer for its wheat. Torebayev noted that Kazakhstan will continue its cooperation with Uzbekistan to supply flour and grain to Afghanistan. He also mentioned an agreement on a 30% discount on the transit of goods through the territory of Turkmenistan in the direction of Afghanistan.

* * *

The movement of cargo through Afghanistan is a vital element for bringing stability and prosperity to the war torn country.

As we have mentioned several times, CAPS (Central-Asia-Pakistan-Seas) is a natural zone of economic alliance. The latest developments, including the dispatch of the test cargo from Kazakhstan to Pakistan through Afghanistan shows that the idea is moving on its own steam. /// nCa, 1 August 2023 [some text passages from The Astana Times and Kazinform, pic from The Astana Times with further credit to Reuters]

