News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Kazakhstan and Pakistan are in talks to create a joint export-import company

Kazakhstan and Pakistan are in talks to create a joint export-import company

By

A Pakistani delegation led by the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Lahore Rao Khalid Mahmud, is visiting Kazakhstan. Meeting was held on 9 April 2023 with the First Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliyev.

According Kazakh media including Kazinform, Shakkaliev  said, “We have high hopes for the opening of a Kazakh trading house in Islamabad. The main task is to increase the trade turnover between our countries. In the current geopolitical conditions, food security issues come to the fore. Kazakh companies can supply about 80 types of goods to the Pakistani market, and, in particular, food products and agricultural machinery,” the First Vice Minister said.

“Pakistan will become a window for Kazakhstan to enter the markets of third countries. For our part, we will provide Pakistan with access to the EAEU market through the creation of a joint Kazakh-Pakistani company with QazTrade,” said Arman Shakkaliyev. /// nCa, 10 April 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Newly established joint Kazakh-Uzbek foreign trade company creates new dimension for collaboration in Central Asia
  2. TAPI may provide transit of Kazakhstani gas to Pakistan
  3. Kazakhstan steps up efforts to diversify oil export routes
  4. Russia wants to create a Caspian roundabout with Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan
  5. Uzbekistan plans to create joint transport companies with Turkmenistan
  6. Kazakhstan eyes on ramping up commodity exports to Turkmenistan and other neighboring countries
  7. President of Kazakhstan arrives for two-day state visit of Turkmenistan – Summit talks today
  8. Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port and Turkmen logistics company forge partnership in the Caspian sea
  9. President of Kazakhstan visits UAE – Nine documents signed – Joint statement issued
  10. Kazakhstan company gets contract to manage a railway line in Afghanistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan