Kazakhstan and Pakistan are in talks to create a joint export-import company

A Pakistani delegation led by the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Lahore Rao Khalid Mahmud, is visiting Kazakhstan. Meeting was held on 9 April 2023 with the First Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliyev.

According Kazakh media including Kazinform, Shakkaliev said, “We have high hopes for the opening of a Kazakh trading house in Islamabad. The main task is to increase the trade turnover between our countries. In the current geopolitical conditions, food security issues come to the fore. Kazakh companies can supply about 80 types of goods to the Pakistani market, and, in particular, food products and agricultural machinery,” the First Vice Minister said.

“Pakistan will become a window for Kazakhstan to enter the markets of third countries. For our part, we will provide Pakistan with access to the EAEU market through the creation of a joint Kazakh-Pakistani company with QazTrade,” said Arman Shakkaliyev. /// nCa, 10 April 2023