Afghanistan offers Kazakhstan and Russia to take part in construction of Trans-Afghan railway

Afghanistan has offered Russia and Kazakhstan to participate in the construction of the Trans-Afghan railway line. This was reported by the Khaama Press of Afghanistan on 5 August 2023.

According to the Khaama report, the acting minister of commerce and industry of Afghanistan, Nooruddin Azizi told the media in Astana, where he was leading the Afghan delegation for the business forum and exhibition, “We invite Russia and Kazakhstan to join this project. In my view, it’s not just about investing in Afghanistan because this railway will benefit everyone, and we are ready to receive working groups from these countries to consider this project together with them.”

Azizi also suggested the establishment of a coordination office in Kabul between Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The Trans-Afghan railway project is a joint idea of the Taliban, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan. The route will be Termez, Mazar-e-Sharif, Kabul, and Peshawar. The MoU for the project has been signed already.

The 600km rail track will cost approximately USD 5 billion and may take up to 5 years to complete. /// nCa, 7 August 2023

 

