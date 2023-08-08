Kazakhstan aims to create a direct export route to the Middle East and South Asia

Kazakhstan is working to create the shortest direct route for the delivery of its export food to the markets of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East, Pakistan, India and the East Africa. To this end, a joint venture will be launched with the Emirati company Abu Dhabi Ports, which is part of the AD Ports Group, a world leader in maritime trade and logistics.

This issue was discussed during a meeting last week between Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin and Davud Tafti, Head of Simatech Shipping & Forwarding, part of the AD Ports group.

The joint venture will be authorized to supply agricultural goods from the Kazakhstani port of Kuryk to the Persian Gulf countries through the Iranian ports of Amirabad and Bandar Abbas.

The cargo will travel three days through Iran with access to the Iranian ports of Amirabad, Bandar Abbas, Bandar Khomeini, Chabahar, onward to the ports of the UAE Khalifa, Fujairah and get access to all ports of India, Pakistan, the Far East, the East coast of Africa.

Also, there are opportunities for the delivery of goods to European countries.

The base ports will be Kuryk (Kazakhstan) and Khalifa (UAE). These two ports will be connected by all necessary infrastructure and provided with equipment.

Simatech Shipping & Forwarding owns two dry ports for cargo consolidation and re-packing. All this together will provide Kazakh exporters an unprecedented opportunity to cross Iran in 2-3 days.

According to CEO of Simatech Shipping & Forwarding Davud Tafti, the company has already purchased 4 vessels with a carrying capacity of 7,500 tons each. The displacement of the vessels is 6 meters, they are capable of transporting bulk, container, and general cargo. Currently, the vessels are located in the port of Amirabad, Iran.

Over the next 2 years, the company plans to deliver 10 such vessels. In addition, the company recently acquired 45 trucks and two barges capable of carrying 350 trucks each. The plans for the next four months are to increase the number of trucks to 200 units, in the near future – to 1000.

Simatech Shipping & Forwarding is the leading ship management company in the Persian Gulf. It has a large fleet and supplies cargo from Iran to Arab countries, India, Africa and China. The company also has a number of commercial ports and terminals in Arab countries.

In April 2023, during the visit of the Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister to Iran, a deal was inked on the development of transportation between the ports of Kuryk and Amirabad. Now the construction of infrastructure for grain terminals is being completed in these ports. ///nCa, 8 August 2023 [photo credit – Kazinform]

