Black Sea-Caspian Sea transport route on table: Romania calls Turkmenistan, Georgia and Azerbaijan for talks

On April 26, 2024, the Romanian Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting between, Turkmenistan Ambassador Annamammet Annaev and the newly appointed Secretary of State of the Romanian Foreign Ministry, Ms.Ana Tinca.

At the beginning of the meeting, the parties noted the positive experience of interaction between the two countries. In this context, the following priority areas were identified: political-diplomatic, fuel-energy, transport-communications, as well as cultural-humanitarian areas of cooperation.

Touching upon the topic of cooperation within international organizations, the Ambassador noted with satisfaction that Turkmenistan and Romania have good cooperation within international organizations.

In the context of trade and economic cooperation, the parties raised issues regarding joint intergovernmental commissions and groups. The need to intensify their activities was noted, as well as the need to expand trade and economic cooperation, increase trade turnover and mutual investments, and develop cooperation in the field of innovative technologies of the two countries.

Having focused on the importance of the project to create an international transport corridor Caspian Sea – Black Sea, the parties agreed that this project will become one of the most popular routes in the near future.

In this regard, the Romanian side reported that the Romanian government had decided to strongly promote this project.

Romania intends to organize a joint meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Transport of Romania, Georgia, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in September 2024 in Bucharest.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Romania hosted the 3rd meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Romanian Commission on Road Transport, as well as the 4th meeting of the Turkmen-Romanian Working Group on cooperation in the field of transport.

During the meeting, it was noted that the parties pay special attention to the creation of the international transport corridor “Caspian Sea – Black Sea”. Currently, work is underway on a draft Quadripartite Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan, the Government of Romania, the Government of Georgia and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will make a great contribution to the development of international freight transport and logistics between Central Asia and Europe. ///nCa, 26 April 2024