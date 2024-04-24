Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan meets the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of Great Britain

On April 24, 2024, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of Great Britain David Cameron.

During the meeting, a range of issues in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as the regional and international agenda were discussed.

The heads of the foreign policy departments of Turkmenistan and Great Britain stated the importance of continuing interaction between the countries on international platforms, primarily within the UN.

Emphasizing the importance of the Cooperation Program between the foreign ministries of the two countries signed the day before, the diplomats agreed to continue regular inter-ministerial consultations.

The sides also discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation. In this context, the importance of the activities of the Turkmen-British Trade and Industry Council (TUKTIC) was emphasized.

During the negotiations, the sphere of environmental protection and climate change, the “green” transition, culture, education and others were also identified as promising areas of Turkmen-British relations.///MFA Turkmenistan, 24 April 2024