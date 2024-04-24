News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan meets the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of Great Britain

Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan meets the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of Great Britain

By

On April 24, 2024, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of Great Britain David Cameron.

During the meeting, a range of issues in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as the regional and international agenda were discussed.

The heads of the foreign policy departments of Turkmenistan and Great Britain stated the importance of continuing interaction between the countries on international platforms, primarily within the UN.

Emphasizing the importance of the Cooperation Program between the foreign ministries of the two countries signed the day before, the diplomats agreed to continue regular inter-ministerial consultations.

The sides also discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation. In this context, the importance of the activities of the Turkmen-British Trade and Industry Council (TUKTIC) was emphasized.

During the negotiations, the sphere of environmental protection and climate change, the “green” transition, culture, education and others were also identified as promising areas of Turkmen-British relations.///MFA Turkmenistan, 24 April 2024

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan met with the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan
  2. Turkmenistan and Great Britain Strengthen Partnership with Signed Agreements
  3. Telephone conversation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia
  4. Political consultations between Turkmenistan and the State of Palestine were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
  5. Ambassador of Turkmenistan held a Meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea
  6. President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic
  7. Turkmen Foreign Minister met with US Secretary of State in Washington
  8. Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan
  9. President of Turkmenistan received the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs
  10. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan gave a speech at the 13th Central Asia-Korea Cooperation Forum
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan