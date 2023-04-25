Turkmen Foreign Minister met with US Secretary of State in Washington

The foreign minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in Washington (24 April) to discuss the Turkmenistan-USA bilateral partnership during Annual Bilateral Consultations.

Secretary Blinken highlighted the United States’ unwavering support for Turkmenistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, the US State Department said in a press release.

Blinken underscored the critical importance of reducing methane emissions to combat the climate crisis and outlined opportunities to work with Turkmenistan to rapidly reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector.

“We discussed a lot of issues regarding the recent – the cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United States in different fields – you mentioned about it – (inaudible), energy, economics, human rights. Yes, this is a very important directions of our cooperation”, said Meredov before his meeting with Blinken.

Turkmen chief diplomat expressed hope that after his visit, the sides will do “for the increasing of this cooperation.”

The sides discussed regional developments, security cooperation, and partnering on economic opportunities, as well as cultural and educational partnerships.

They spoke about efforts to promote and protect the rights of Afghan women and girls. ///nCa, 25 April 2023