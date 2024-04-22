Ambassador of Turkmenistan held a Meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea

News Central Asia (nCa)

On April 22, 2024, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Begench Durdyyev met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea for Protocol Affairs Ambassador Kim Taejin, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Korea reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on current issues of bilateral relations.

The sides emphasized the positive dynamics of development of mutually beneficial cooperation in a wide range of areas, including the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, as well as the humanitarian spheres.

With an aim of further expansion of bilateral friendly ties, the diplomats emphasized the importance of contacts between the two countries at the highest level. ///nCa, 22 April 2024 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkmenistan to Korea)

 

 

