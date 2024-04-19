News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials to Foreign Minister

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials to Foreign Minister

By

On April 18, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Turkmenistan Ahsan Wagan, who presented copies of his credentials.

The Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic activities.

In turn, the Ambassador confirmed his interest in the further development of bilateral cooperation that meets common goals and interests. The parties emphasized that Turkmen-Pakistani relations, based on the principles of mutual respect, mutual understanding and trust, are successfully developing in various fields, such as political-diplomatic, trade-economic and humanitarian.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on a wide range of areas of long-term cooperation in various sectors of the economy, primarily in the fuel and energy sector, transport and communications. At the same time, the parties focused on the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) transnational gas pipeline project, as well as the laying of power lines and fiber-optic communications along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 18 April 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Ambassador of Türkiye presented copies of his credentials to Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan
  2. Ambassador of France presented copies of his credentials to Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan
  3. The Ambassador of Slovakia presented copies of his credentials to Turkmen Deputy FM
  4. Ambassador of India presented copies of credentials at the MFA of Turkmenistan
  5. New Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkmenistan Presents Copies of Credentials to Foreign Minister Meredov
  6. New Russian Ambassador to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials
  7. Serbian Ambassador presented copies of his credentials
  8. New UK Ambassador presented copies of credentials to the Foreing Ministry of Turkmenistan
  9. Foreign Minister of Pakistan visited Turkmenistan
  10. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a meeting with the President of Pakistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan