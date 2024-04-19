Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials to Foreign Minister

On April 18, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Turkmenistan Ahsan Wagan, who presented copies of his credentials.

The Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic activities.

In turn, the Ambassador confirmed his interest in the further development of bilateral cooperation that meets common goals and interests. The parties emphasized that Turkmen-Pakistani relations, based on the principles of mutual respect, mutual understanding and trust, are successfully developing in various fields, such as political-diplomatic, trade-economic and humanitarian.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on a wide range of areas of long-term cooperation in various sectors of the economy, primarily in the fuel and energy sector, transport and communications. At the same time, the parties focused on the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) transnational gas pipeline project, as well as the laying of power lines and fiber-optic communications along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 18 April 2024