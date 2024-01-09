News Central Asia (nCa)

Ambassador of Türkiye presented copies of his credentials to Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan

On January 8, 2024, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye to Turkmenistan Ahmet Demirok.

Minister Meredov congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and wished him success in his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Mutual interest was expressed in the further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as interaction within international organizations, including the UN, OIC and others.

Particular attention was focused on the need to continue organizing visits and contacts at the highest levels. In this context, the importance of the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, which took place on October 25-26, 2023 to the Republic of Türkiye, was stated.

During the meeting, Ambassador Ahmet Demirok presented the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan copies of his credentials and emphasized that during his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan he would make every effort for further development of Turkmen-Turkish relations. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 8 January 2024

 

 

