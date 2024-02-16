Ambassador of India presented copies of credentials at the MFA of Turkmenistan

On February 15, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov received copies of credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India to Turkmenistan Ms.Madhumita Bhagat.

The Minister congratulated the Ambassador on her appointment and wished success in her diplomatic activities.

During the meeting, the parties spoke in favor of intensifying cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The areas of science and education, healthcare, culture and tourism were identified as promising directions. The potential for interaction through digitalization and the active use of modern information and communication technologies was especially noted. ///MFA Turkmenistan