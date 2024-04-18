Turkmen Delegations to visit Astrakhan Region

Two delegations from Turkmenistan are set to visit the Astrakhan region of Russia in the coming days, aiming to strengthen ties and explore opportunities for collaboration.

A delegation representing the Balkan province of Turkmenistan will visit Astrakhan soon. During a meeting between the Consul of Turkmenistan, Gadam Ilamanov, and Astrakhan’s Minister of External Relations, Vladimir Golovkov, the visit’s dates and agenda were discussed.

The focus of this visit will be on familiarizing the delegation with Astrakhan’s economic landscape, investment opportunities, cultural scene, and tourist attractions. This builds upon a 2022 agreement signed between the Astrakhan Region and the Balkan province for cooperation in trade, science, education, and cultural exchange.

“The Balkan province is a crucial partner for the Astrakhan region,” emphasized Golovkov. “Our regions share many commonalities that hold great promise for deepening cooperation.”

Another delegation, led by Turkmenistan’s Deputy Minister of Education, Alexander Amanov, will visit Astrakhan next week. This delegation comprises representatives from the Ministry, educators and students from various institutions, young artists, and journalists.

Their visit coincides with the 300th anniversary of the Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi.

The delegation will visit the Magtymguly Fragi school in Funtovo village, where a museum dedicated to the poet will be inaugurated. They will also participate in the culmination of a student essay competition on Magtymguly Fragi’s work and conduct a special lesson about his life and contributions.

Furthermore, the delegation’s itinerary envisages visits to Astrakhan’s leading universities, the Astrakhan School Technopark, and city attractions. ///nCa, 17 April 2024