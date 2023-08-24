Turkmen Film Crew to Shoot Film About Magtymguly in Astrakhan

Next week, a film group from Ashgabat will arrive in Astrakhan, which will take part in shooting a film about Magtymguly poet. This was announced by the Minister of External Relations of the Astrakhan region Vladimir Golovkov at a meeting with the head of the Department of International Relations of the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan Bilbil Babayeva.

“We have prepared a large program for the film group, which includes a visit to the village of Funtovo and communication with its old-timers, as well as filming at the Astrakhan State University named after V.N. Tatishchev and at a number of other facilities. We will try to provide maximum assistance to the creators of the future film,” Golovkov said.

Bilbil Babayeva arrived in Astrakhan as an honorary guest of the International Festival of Classical Art “Caspian Seasons”, which is attended by artists and cultural figures of Turkmenistan.

The Minister informed Babayeva that preparations for the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi have begun in the Astrakhan region. Round tables, conferences, poetry evenings, teleconference and other events are planned.

Vladimir Golovkov stressed that Turkmenistan is an important and close partner of the Astrakhan region in the Caspian region.

“We are jointly implementing a number of projects in trade, industry, logistics. Culture occupies a special place in humanitarian cooperation. Our plans are to increase cooperation with Turkmenistan in this area,” he said.

The following international cultural events held in the Astrakhan region were mentioned during the negotiations: the International Literary Festival for Children and Youth, the Assembly of Young Professionals of the Library Business of the Caspian countries, the Caspian Television Festival-competition of young maestros “Golden Key”, and others.”

Plans to organize mutual touring activities and participation of artists in significant cultural events in the Astrakhan region and Turkmenistan in 2024 were also discussed. ///nCa, 24 August 2023