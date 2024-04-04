Astrakhan State University Celebrates 300th Anniversary of Turkmen Poet Magtymguly Fragi

Astrakhan State University (ASU, Russia) hosted a series of events commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi, the famous poet and founder of Turkmen classical literature.

A central event was a virtual round table discussion bringing together eleven scholars from Russia and Turkmenistan. The discussion focused on various aspects of Magtymguly Fragi’s work, including: philosophical themes, historical context, literary analysis, translation studies.

ASU’s Vice-Rector for International Affairs, Angelina Fadina, emphasized the growing relations between Russia and Turkmenistan, with Magtymguly Fragi’s work serving as a bridge between the two cultures.

Ilya Toropitsyn, Deputy Minister of External Relations for the Astrakhan Region, further underscored this connection. He noted the significant number of Turkmen students in Astrakhan universities and the importance of educational cooperation in fostering friendly relations.

Enegul Kakajanova, attache of the Consulate of Turkmenistan in Astrakhan, expressed gratitude to ASU for organizing the event. She highlighted the significance of preserving and promoting Magtymguly Fragi’s rich poetic legacy.

The round table featured presentations by prominent Turkmen scholars.

Djumamurat Gurbangeldiyev, Rector of the Institute of International Relations of Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, examined Turkmen-Russian relations during Magtymguly Fragi’s era.

Amannepes Shikhnepesov, Head of Turkmen Literature at Magtymguly State University, offered a phenomenological analysis of the poet’s works.

Ovezdurdy Mukhammetberdiyev, Professor at the Institute of International Relations, explored existential themes in Magtymguly Fragi’s poetry.

Aina Baymuradova, Acting Head of a department at the Institute of International relations, delved into the historical roots of Turkmen-Russian friendship.

Faculty members from the S. A. Niyazov Turkmen Agricultural University also presented on various aspects of Magtymguly Fragi’s poetics.

ASU faculty members actively participated in the discussion. Professor Elena Zavyalova explored contemporary approaches to studying Magtymguly Fragi’s work. Associate Professor Maria Firsova addressed the unique challenges of teaching Turkmen literature. Viktor Samokhvalov presented research on monuments dedicated to Magtymguly Fragi.

Lyudmila Kasyanova, Dean of ASU’s Faculty of Philology and Journalism, moderated the event. She noted the diverse research perspectives and the overall contribution to a deeper understanding of Magtymguly Fragi’s life and work. The discussions fostered a richer appreciation for his talent and strengthened the cultural dialogue between Russia and Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 4 April 2024