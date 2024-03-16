Historical Moment: Turkmenistan’s First Ambassador Presents Credentials in Australia

On March 12, 2024, at the Government House in Canberra, a ceremony was held to present credentials from the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Australia Atadurdy Bayramov (with residence in Tokyo) to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia David Hurley.

During the conversation, Ambassador A.Bayramov conveyed words of greetings and best wishes on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, addressed to the Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia, and also confirmed the interest of the Turkmen side in striving for deepening friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Australia in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The Governor General responded by expressing deep gratitude for the warm greetings and wishes sent to him. He noted the historical significance of the appointment of the first Ambassador of Turkmenistan in the modern history of relations between Australia and Turkmenistan.

At the end of the meeting, the Governor-General asked to convey the warmest and friendly greetings to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. He also expressed his best wishes to the people of Turkmenistan, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and mutual understanding between the two countries.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan held a number of meetings with the Australian government

As part of his continuing visit to Australia, the newly appointed Ambassador of Turkmenistan A.Bayramov held a number of working meetings with senior representatives of the Australian government.

The first meeting took place with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia Tim Watts.

During the meeting, the prospects for cooperation between Turkmenistan and Australia in the political, diplomatic, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed. The possibility of organizing mutual visits at the highest level and holding consultations between foreign policy departments was discussed in detail.

Next, there was a meeting with Michelle Chan Deputy Secretary responsible for the South and Southeast Asia Group and Head of the Office of Southeast Asia in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia. During the discussion in many areas to intensify and implement bilateral cooperation, it was possible to identify common interests and areas for further interaction.

Education was the next topic of the meeting with Assistant Secretary of Department of Education of Australia Vanessa Lapthorne. During the meeting, opportunities for cooperation in the field of education, academic exchanges and scientific research between educational institutions of Turkmenistan and Australia were discussed.

A promising meeting was with Michael Belchamber, Advisor to the Minister for Climate Change and Energy of Australia. The issue of cooperation in the field of ecology was discussed, including the exchange of experience and technology transfer for more efficient use of natural resources and the fight against climate change.

In general, all meetings with representatives of various Australian departments became the next important step in expanding diplomatic relations between the two countries. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 15 March 2024