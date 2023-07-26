 Turkmen Ambassador presented credentials to President of Singapore

On 25 July 2023, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Singapore (with residence in Seoul) Begench Durdyev presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Korea reports.

The ambassador had a brief conversation with the President after the ceremony. Durdyev conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the President of the Republic of Singapore from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Ambassador noted the high interest of Turkmenistan in the development of bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation with Singapore in various areas, including the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, financial, medical, industrial, IT, petrochemical, transport and logistics, urban planning as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In particular, envoy noted the interest of Turkmenistan in cooperation in the field of construction and management of smart cities, emphasizing that in recent years Turkmenistan has been actively promoting and implementing large-scale national and international infrastructure projects, one of which is the Arkadag City, the country’s first “smart city”.

In turn, President Halimah Yacob congratulated the Ambassador of Turkmenistan on his appointment at a responsible diplomatic position and conveyed her best wishes to the President of Turkmenistan and to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, expressing gratitude to the leadership of Turkmenistan for the active contribution to strengthening the bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Singapore, wishing happiness and prosperity to Turkmen people. ///nCa, 26 July 2023 [photo credit – Embassy of Turkmenistan in Korea]

#Singapore, #Turkmenistan, #Begench_Durdyyev