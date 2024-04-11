Private Insurance Company ES Resmi Kepil of Turkmenistan offers 20 types of insurance for individuals and legal entities

The private insurance company Resmi Kepil offers to the citizens of Turkmenistan a wide range of insurance services, carrying out its activities in insurance of property and personal interests, liability, as well as reinsurance.

The screen of an expensive smartphone was broken, a package from abroad was damaged on the way, an office or home property burned down in a fire or flooded, accidentally injured while traveling abroad or within the country, a car unexpectedly got into an accident… all these unforeseen situations can be insured by the company Resmi Kepil.

What is insurance and how does it work

Insurance is a system through which individuals or organizations, with the help of small payments, create insurance reserves that, in the event of loss or damage to property, as well as loss of health, will help compensate for monetary expenses.

Most often, people insure expensive movable and immovable property (cars, equipment, housing), as well as health. For example, when insuring a car worth 200 thousand manats against the risk of an accident, its owner contributes 1,5% of the cost of the car to the fund of the insurance company. In case of damage to the car, its owner receives a solid cash payment in the amount of damage from the insurance company.

In case of health insurance against accidents in ES Resmi Kepil, the amount of the annual premium is only 100 manats, while the company provides payments in the amount of up to 40 thousand manats.

ES Resmi Kepil has been providing its services since July 2017. The fundamental principles of the company’s activity are the implementation of customer requests on the most favorable terms, protection of the client’s interests as the main priority in the work and active participation in the development of the insurance market of Turkmenistan.

Resmi Kepil provides the following services:

for individuals: motor vehicle insurance, movable and real estate insurance, mortgage insurance, health insurance, travel insurance outside Turkmenistan, cargo insurance, legal liability insurance, as well as smartphone screen damage insurance;

for legal entities: insurance of automobile and water transport, property of enterprises, health of employees, construction, installation and drilling works, insurance of civil liability, business trips, as well as insurance of aircraft and cargo.

In addition, the company’s specialists are ready to offer their services in assisting and documentary support for a number of types of insurance when obtaining loans.

The new office of Resmi Kepil is located at the address: Ashgabat, Garashsyzlyk avenue, 50.

Contact phone numbers of ES Resmi Kepil: (+993 12) 48 46 36, (+993 12) 48 46 37.

Email: info@resmikepil.com /// nCa, 11 April 2024