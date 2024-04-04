News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenbashi International Port announces 50% discounts on all types of transit cargo

The Turkmenbashi International Seaport announces a grandiose promotion: a 50% discount on all types of transit cargo, the Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan “Turkmendenizderyayollary” reports.

The discount is provided to all shippers, regardless of the country of origin or destination of the cargo and applies to all types of transit cargo, including containers, general cargo, bulk and bulk cargo.

To receive a discount, it is necessary to request an order on the website or at the Port’s office www.port.com.tm

For contacts:

tisp.marketing@port.com.tm

tisp.marketingport@gmail.com

Tel: +993 243 4-91-82 +993 63 61 35 88

The Cost Of Services For Loading And Unloading Operations with 50% Discount

 Payment for loading and unloading operations excluding VAT (in US dollars per 1 ton)

///nCa, 4 April 2024

 

 

