Private company constructs new International Airport in Western Turkmenistan

Private company Gündogdy is making progress on building a new international airport near the village of Jebel in Balkanabat, administrative center of Balkan province, according to “Neutral Turkmenistan” newspaper.

Designed to handle 100 passengers per hour, the airport will encompass vital infrastructure, including navigational facilities, engineering and communication buildings, industrial and technical structures, and more.

The project incorporates a runway, aircraft parking, a control tower, and other essential services. All will be equipped with cutting-edge technology from global manufacturers, ensuring seamless communication, navigation, and safe flight and landing for diverse aircraft brands.

Jebel’s proximity to Cheleken Peninsula’s oilfield operations, a kaolin production plant, and the largest Turkmen cement plant (with a 1 million ton annual capacity) makes it a strategic location for the airport.

Gündogdy boasts experience in airport construction, having successfully completed the Kerki international airport in Lebap province in 2021 with a similar capacity. Additionally, the company has constructed the Balkan Velayat Library and the provincial office of the Ministry of justice.

Construction of airport in Jebel started in July 2021 and is on track for completion by December 2024. ///nCa, 5 February 2024 [photo credit – TDH]

 

