“Schmidt and Orlov” Offers Training to Turkmen Civil Servants on Intellectual Property

The Schmidt & Orlov Law Firm aims to cooperate fruitfully with Turkmenistan in all areas of interest, including organizing trainings for representatives of the country’s government departments in the field of protecting trademarks and geographical signs, industrial designs, and copyrights. This was stated by the company’s representative Angelina Tarasova at a meeting at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan, Astana.

According to the Turkmen diplomatic mission, the parties discussed a wide range of intellectual property issues, from trademark registration to the world experience of intellectual property regulation.

Also, materials about the company’s activities in different parts of the world were presented.

At the end of the conversation, the parties confirmed their intention to maintain a regular dialogue in the above areas.

In March of this year, Schmidt & Orlov held a training for officers of the Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

The company “Schmidt & Orlov Intellectual Property” (S&O IP), which has 25 years of experience, provides solutions on a wide range of intellectual property issues, from registration to enforcement of intellectual property rights. The company’s practice covers all elements of intellectual property, including trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyrights, domain names, trade secrets and unfair competition. The company operates in China, CIS countries, Southeast Asia and Central Asia. ///nCa, 16 August 2023

#Schmidt&Orlov_Intellectual_Property, #Intellectual_property, #Turkmenistan