Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan join hands to bolster railway connectivity with China, establish Central Asia – South Asia rail links

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have agreed to create a joint venture between the railway authorities of the two countries. It will serve two major purposes:

Bolster the railway cargo capacity along the China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan route

Work together to build the Trans-Afghan railway line that will connect the Uzbek (and Kazakh) railway systems through a railway line traversing Afghanistan to reach Pakistan and subsequently the open seas

According to several media outlets including Kun.uz, UzDaily and Amu News, the decision was taken during a working meeting between the presidents of the two countries in Khiva city of Uzbekistan on 5 April 2024.

The sides agreed to build cargo terminals at the Kazakh-Chinese border and in Uzbekistan.

They will also cooperate in the development of the Trans-Afghan railway line.

The Trans-Afghan railway project, first suggested by Uzbekistan in December 2018, proposes to extend the Afghan rail network from Mazar-e-Sharif to Kabul and then to Paktia province, reports Ariana News.

In Pakistan, goods will be transferred to the Pakistan rail system and shipped to the seaports of Karachi, Gwadar, and Qasim, reports Amu News.

The railway connection between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan already exists in the shape of the Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif railway line that is being upgraded to facilitate the movement of about 10 million tons a year. The current capacity is 4 million tons a year.

Turkmenistan and Afghanistan have recently agreed to build the Torgondi-Herat railway line. The feasibility study is being prepared for the project.

In March this year, the railway authorities of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan met in Ashgabat and signed a memorandum of understanding

The Uzbek news service Daryo reports that Turkmenistan is becoming a transport hub after the launch of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway in 2014, the longest section of which – 700km – passes through Turkmenistan. The Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Turkey railway route with a total length of more than 4,500km was launched in 2022. This corridor has become Uzbekistan’s shortest and most convenient way for export-import operations with Turkey.

Ashgabat also expects the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan (TAT) railway to open up markets in China and, from there, the Asia-Pacific region. The major Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway project is also of interest to the Turkmen side. /// nCa, 8 April 2024