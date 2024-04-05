News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Pakistan Breaks Ground on Central Asian Trade with First Direct Shipment to Tajikistan

Pakistan Breaks Ground on Central Asian Trade with First Direct Shipment to Tajikistan

By

Recently, the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) of Pakistan carried out the first direct delivery of cargo to Tajikistan.

A batch of Pakistani potatoes travelled 1,400 km in just 7 days, reaching Dushanbe, Tajikistan’s capital, via a China-routed path bypassing Afghanistan.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the first direct shipment of cargo was carried out under the Agreement on Transit Trade between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of Tajikistan, and the multilateral Transport Internationaux Routier (TIR) regime.

On the occasion of the arrival of a convoy of three trucks in Dushanbe on 1 April 2024, a welcoming ceremony was held at the Tajikvneshtrans terminal in Dushanbe, which was attended by high-ranking representatives of both countries and members of the local business community.

Minister of Transport of Tajikistan Azim Ibrokhim in his remarks, welcomed the NLC consignment and underlined that the arrival of the first cargo convoy from Pakistan to Tajikistan is the result of the implementation of agreements between the two friendly countries. He opined that this initiative would provide more opportunities for Tajikistan to access the seaports of Karachi and Gwadar.

In his speech, NLC CEO Farrukh Shehzad Rao announced that with the arrival of the first TIR shipment from Tajikistan to Pakistan, the NLC had now connected all Central Asian Republics to Pakistan. Referring to NLC’s strong credentials in multimodal logistics services, the Director General offered NLC services for facilitating trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Saeed Sarwar noted Pakistan’s potential as a regional transport hub and trade center and invited Tajik merchants to take advantage of Pakistan’s seaports, which offer the most efficient, shortest and economical route to connect with markets in the Middle East and beyond.

After the reception ceremony, both sides held talks at the delegation level at the Ministry of Transport. The parties also signed a Memorandum of Understanding  between the “National Logistics Corporation” of Pakistan and State Institution “Automobile Transport and Logistics Service” of Tajikistan to expand cooperation in the field of transport, logistics and transit trade.///nCa, 5 April 2024

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. DUSHANBE COMMUNIQUE of the First Meeting of Transport Ministers of Central Asian States
  2. Central Asian Transport Ministers to Meet in Dushanbe for First Time
  3. Transport Ministers of Central Asian States Adopt Joint Communiqué at Dushanbe meeting, Approve Draft Agreement on Land Transport
  4. Tajikistan Issues Postage Stamps to Mark 5th Anniversary of Central Asian Consultative Mechanism
  5. Tajikistan hosted inaugural meeting of the High–level Working Group on the Multimodal corridor “Tajikistan–Uzbekistan– Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye” – China joined the event
  6. New TIR trade route opens connecting China to Pakistan and Afghanistan
  7. Central Asia and Pakistan strive to improve transport and logistics links
  8. Tajikistan starts preparing for the September summits of the heads of Central Asian states and IFAS
  9. The Summit of the Heads of Central Asian States will be held in Tajikistan in September
  10. Tajikistan hosted IAEA seminar on nuclear law for Central Asian countries
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan