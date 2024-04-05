Arkadag Berdimuhamedov is on an official visit to Tajikistan – Turkmenistan and Tajikistan outline promising areas of cooperation

On 4-5 April 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is on a two-day official visit to Tajikistan. On the first day of the visit, Berdimuhamedov met with President Emomali Rahmon, as well as with Chairman of the Majlisi Milli Majlisi Oli (Parliament) of Tajikistan Rustami Emomali.

Before the negotiations, Arkadag laid flowers at the monument of the first Emir of the Tajik state, Ismoili Somoni, which is located on the territory of the Memorial Complex of National Reconciliation and Revival of Tajikistan in Dushanbe.

Meeting with President Rahmon

“Turkmenistan is our close friend, strategic partner, with whom we are bound by age-old ties of friendship and brotherhood,” the Head of Tajikistan noted, welcoming the National Leader of the Turkmen people.

Rahmon thanked Berdimuhamedov for his great contribution to strengthening Turkmen-Tajik cooperation.

In turn, Chairman Halk Maslahaty stressed that on 21 March, at the 63rd plenary session of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on the initiative of the Head of Turkmenistan, the Resolution “2025 – the International Year of Peace and Trust” was adopted. This Resolution was co-sponsored by 86 states, including Tajikistan, Arkadag said, thanking the President of Tajikistan for the support provided to the proposals of the Turkmen side.

Berdimuhamedov also invited the Tajik leader to take part in the celebrations planned to be held in Ashgabat on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi.

Further negotiations continued in an expanded format, with the participation of members of the official delegations of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

During the talks, the National Leader of the Turkmen people primarily focused on issues of political and diplomatic cooperation. He also stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in bilateral relations.

Turkmenistan and Tajikistan have extensive experience of collaboration within the framework of reputable international organizations – the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and other structures, Arkadag said.

Turkmenistan is a co-sponsor of ten UN General Assembly Resolutions proposed by Tajikistan.

Turkmenistan and Tajikistan are actively involved in the process of maintaining peace and security in the region. To this end, at the plenary session of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Turkmenistan initiated the preparation of a Global Security Strategy based on UN principles and generally recognized norms of international law.

Speaking about the regional situation, Berdimuhamedov noted the need to facilitate the work of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

With a view to set a systematic dialogue between Central Asia and the United Nations, Turkmenistan initiates the certation of a Meeting on Security in Central Asia and adjacent zones under the auspices of the United Nations. In this regard, the National Leader of the Turkmen people expressed confidence that Tajikistan would support Turkmenistan’s international initiatives.

In the context of regional security, emphasis was placed on the importance of effective partnership between Central Asian countries, where Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia are one of the main factors.

Chairman Halk Maslahaty called cooperation on environmental issues relevant in terms of bilateral cooperation. Turkmenistan has made a proposal to establish a Regional center for technologies related to climate change in Central Asia in Ashgabat. Arkadag expressed hope for Tajikistan’s support for this initiative.

Touching upon topical issues of the region, the National Leader of the Turkmen people focused on the challenges and threats to regional security and stability in the context of the development of the situation in neighboring regions and countries, especially in Afghanistan.

“Earlier we stated that it is necessary to strengthen the regional factor in solving the Afghan problem. We are talking about strengthening cooperation between the neighboring States of Afghanistan, as they are most interested in the early onset of peace and harmony in this country”, Berdimuhamedov said.

The discussions highlighted that trade and economic cooperation form the second cornerstone of the strong relationship between the two countries

Today bilateral cooperation covers such priority areas as trade, transport and communications, the fuel and energy complex, industry, agriculture, environmental protection, contacts between economic structures, etc.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty noted the expediency of speeding up the work on the mutual opening of Trading houses.

To increase the volume of trade, emphasis was placed on the importance of intensifying ties in the field of trade in products of the fuel and energy complex, the construction and chemical industries, the food industry, the pharmaceutical industry, etc. The need for a significant increase in the level of partnership between the private sector and the organization of regular contacts between entrepreneurs was also stressed.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people called for continuing the practice of holding joint exhibitions of commodity producers, economic forums and various economic events. Enhancing the work of the Turkmen-Tajik Business Council is being considred as a vital tool for achieving these goals.

The transport sector was identified as one of the priority vectors of the partnership. Today, there are all opportunities to intensify cooperation on the creation of a transport route from Tajikistan to Turkmenistan, to the coast of the Caspian Sea, with access to Iran and further to the Persian Gulf, as well as to Türkiye. This is the shortest route from China to Europe, the Middle East, Chairman Halk Maslahaty stressed.

Energy is also considered as one of the possible areas of cooperation. In particular, Turkmenistan can export electricity and natural gas to Tajikistan through Uzbekistan. As it was emphasized, this topic has already been discussed with President Emomali Rahmon during a meeting in Ashgabat last August within the framework of the Summit of the Heads of State of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Moreover, Turkmenistan is ready to increase supplies of petroleum products to Tajikistan depending on the needs of the Tajik side.

Discussions highlighted Turkmenistan’s prioritization of industrial cooperation to strengthen economic ties. Previously, Turkmenistan proposed establishing joint ventures with Tajikistan specifically in cotton processing and carpet weaving. Turkmenistan remains open to discussing the details of this proposal with Tajik partners.

The third area is cultural and humanitarian ties. On 11 October 2024, Ashgabat will host an International forum of Heads of State and Government dedicated to the anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi.

“The President of Turkmenistan sent an invitation message to President Emomali Rahmon,” the National Leader of the Turkmen people said. Turkmen side expects the personal participation of the head of Tajikistan in this summit.

As part of the 300th-anniversary celebrations for the revered poet Magtymguly Fragi, Turkmenistan will host an International Conference of Ministers of Culture in Ashgabat on May 17-18, 2024. Tajikistan’s Minister of Culture will be a distinguished guest at this event.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, highlighted the construction of the Magtymguly Fragi Cultural and Park Complex in Ashgabat’s southern district. This complex will showcase monuments dedicated to renowned thinkers, poets, and writers from friendly nations. Significantly, a monument to the Tajik medieval poet Saido Nasafi Mirobid will be included.

Currently, dozens of Turkmen students pursue higher education at Tajik universities. Turkmenistan expressed its willingness to offer study opportunities for Tajik citizens, particularly in promising fields like the oil and gas industry.

The construction of the Magtymguly secondary school in Dusti district, Khatlon region, exemplifies the strong educational exchange between the two countries.

Then President Emomali Rahmon took the floor. He stressed the importance of continuing regular political dialogue at all levels, including further active development of trade and economic relations in the interests of both sides.

The oil and gas sector, chemistry and metallurgy, industrial cooperation, agriculture, transport and cargo transportation were named among the key vectors of the Tajik-Turkmen partnership. In this regard, Tajikistan expresses readiness to consider the possibility of implementing new joint projects in strategically important areas for national economies.

He stressed the need to expand interregional relations by strengthening cooperation between the subjects and establishing links between the twin cities of the two states.

The Tajik leader also noted the importance of coordinating cooperation within regional and international organizations and further supporting each other’s global initiatives.

In this context, interest was noted in expanding partnership on issues of ensuring the security of the region and strengthening cooperation between the relevant structures of the two countries, including in countering the challenges of the time.

Signed documents

Following the negotiations, a ceremony of signing bilateral documents was held. The set of documents includes:

The program of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2024-2025;

Cooperation Agreement between the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Center for Advanced Training and Retraining of Employees of the Diplomatic Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan;

Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan and the Committee on Architecture and Construction under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the Institute of Geology, Earthquake-Resistant Construction and Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tajikistan;

Agreement between the Mayor of the city of Arkadag (Turkmenistan) and the Executive Body of the State Authority of Khujand (Sughd region, Republic of Tajikistan) on the establishment of twinning relations between the cities of Arkadag and Khujand.

Meeting with the Chairman of the Upper House of the Parliament of Tajikistan

The National Leader of Turkmenistan met with Rustami Emomali, Chairman of Tajikistan’s Upper House of Parliament (Majlisi Milli). The meeting underscored the importance both nations place on strengthening their fraternal bond.

Rustami Emomali praised the contribution made by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Central Asian states and appreciated Arkadag’s merits in ensuring the dynamic development of Tajik-Turkmen relations and strategic partnership.

The sides noted the significant contribution of the Turkmen-Tajik interparliamentary ties to maintaining peace and stability in Central Asia. In this context, it was noted that the participation of parliamentarians in various regional forums is aimed at creating favorable legal prerequisites and conditions for the successful development of political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.

The subject of discussion was also the activity of parliamentarians in the global dimension, especially against the background of today’s processes, which are going through a difficult period. At the same time, special emphasis was placed on the importance of multilateral parliamentary diplomacy.

The parties recognized the growing significance of collaboration among legislators across nations. They highlighted the value of parliamentary associations, particularly the longstanding and esteemed Inter-Parliamentary Union, where Turkmen and Tajik representatives actively participate. They further acknowledged the critical role of parliamentary communication in interstate formats, including the Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States.

The parties agreed that the legislators of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan could take joint initiatives on parliamentary platforms, primarily in strengthening the legal framework for cooperation between the participating states, developing humanitarian, public, cultural ties, and establishing women’s and youth communication channels.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere were discussed, including increasing the volume of trade turnover, expanding cooperation in the oil and gas, chemical, metallurgical, transport and communication and agricultural sectors.

At the same time, the important role of the Intergovernmental Commission of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan in further expanding and strengthening trade and economic ties was emphasized.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of topical issues of a regional and international nature, including the situation in Afghanistan, as well as on joint efforts to combat transnational threats and dangers.

Cultural events

In the afternoon, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and President Emomali Rahmon took part in a joint concert “Evening of Friendship”.

The concert program was performed by famous cultural figures and masters of arts of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

Charity Foundation shared gifts to the Istiqlol Medical Complex

A ceremony of handing over gifts to children of Tajikistan on behalf of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care was held at the Istiqlol Medical Complex in Dushanbe.

According to the Order of the President of Turkmenistan, medicines and medical supplies, textile products, children’s clothing and confectionery were handed over to Tajikistan as a gift.

Round table dedicated to Magtymguly

On the sidelines of the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, a round table dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi was organized in Dushanbe at the Center for Written Heritage at the Presidium of the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan with the participation of scientific and creative figures of the two countries.

Turkmen-Tajik Business Forum

On 4 April, a joint business forum was held in Dushanbe, which brought together representatives of the private sector of the two countries.

The agenda of the meeting included issues of further intensification of trade relations, increasing the volume and expanding the range of mutual trade turnover, and the implementation of joint projects.

The forum explored the prospects of Turkmen-Tajik cooperation in various sectors, including the industrial complex, the fuel and energy sector, agriculture, transport and logistics, and investments. ///nCa, 5 April 2024