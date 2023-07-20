Tajikistan: President Emomali Rahmon highlighted promising areas of cooperation between Central Asia and the Arab countries of the Gulf

During his remarks at the GCC-Central Asia Summit in Jeddah on 19 July 2023, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan emphasized the importance of establishing a strategic dialogue in the Central Asia-Gulf format and expressed the readiness of Tajikistan to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields of economy, trade, investment, culture and other areas of mutual interest, including within the framework of the “Joint Action Plan for 2023-2027″.

During the speech, the importance of involving the potential of financial institutions and development funds of the Gulf countries and the Islamic Development Bank Group in this process was emphasized.

The energy, industry, including light and food industries, as well as agriculture, banking, tourism, digitalization of the economy, information and communication, transit and transport were identified as priority areas for the implementation of investment projects.

Emomali Rahmon also spoke about other promising areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, including the creation of joint ventures for the processing of environmentally friendly agricultural products, the implementation of various trade, economic, transport and communication projects of regional significance, the construction of modern roads and railways with access to seaports.

The expansion of cooperation in humanitarian fields, including education, science, healthcare, youth policy and sports is recognized as an effective means of strengthening friendship and closeness of the peoples of the two regions, said Rahmon.

Particular attention was paid to issues related to security and climate change. ///nCa, 20 July 2023

