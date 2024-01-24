Tajikistan invites Qatari investors to develop promising sectors of the economy

Unlocking the potential of trade and economic relations through investment and industrial development was one of the key topics of the recent state visit of President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan to Qatar.

On 22 January 2024, Rahmon held summit talks with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al-Thani, in Doha.

During the meeting, the Tajik leader voiced several proposals for the creation of new cooperation mechanisms – a separate joint working group to study and identify priority areas of cooperation between the two countries and the Joint Economic and Investment Fund of Qatar and Tajikistan.

Among the sectors where Tajikistan would welcome Qatar’s investments were named energy, light industry, food, mining and pharmaceutical industries, transport, agriculture and tourism.

It was proposed to launch joint transport and transit projects to expand logistics networks between the two states in order to facilitate the transportation of goods and passengers, as well as transit to other countries.

The opportunities for investment and the conditions created in Tajikistan for foreign investors were highlighted more widely during the meeting of Emomali Rahmon with business circles, investors and companies in Qatar.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Trade and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qasim Al-Thani.

According to President Rahmon, today the priority sectors for investment are energy, industry, transport, agriculture, finance, banking and tourism.

Investment opportunities are associated with such industries as light and food industries, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, production of building materials and pharmaceuticals.

According to the President of Tajikistan, there are great prospects for cooperation with Qatari companies in the field of agriculture, transport infrastructure, the creation of logistics centers, civil aviation and tourism, especially mining, environmental and wellness.

As for the legal conditions for doing business, the country actively uses tools related to tax and customs benefits and guarantees. Tajikistan’s membership in the World Trade Organization and a number of international conventions on the protection of investors’ rights also testifies to the compliance of the country’s legislation with international standards.

There are five free economic zones in Tajikistan, which create favorable conditions for foreign investors and entrepreneurs.

Tajikistan invites Qatari investors to develop the agricultural sector. During a meeting between President Emomali Rahmon and Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Chairman of the Investment Sector at the Qatar Investment Authority, Tajikistan highlighted its agricultural sector as a prime target for Qatari investment.

In particular, Tajikistan proposes exploring Qatari investments in establishing state-of-the-art wholesale and logistics distribution centers. These centers would serve as hubs for processing, purchasing, and exporting Tajik agricultural products directly to Qatar.

Bilateral meetings with Qatari businessmen

In Doha, President Emomali Rahmon also met with the heads and senior representatives of several large Qatari companies, including:

Mohammed Nasser AlHajri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nebras Energy Company (the main topic of the meeting was investing in renewable energy in Tajikistan);

Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Executive Director of the Qatar Fund for Development (the sides discussed hydropower opportunities and capacities of Tajikistan);

Ahmad Mohammed Tayeb, Chief of Investments of Qatar Diar company (the main topic of the meeting is the continuation of the construction of the elite Dieri Dushanbe town in Dushanbe);

Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Businessmen Association and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Faisal Holding Group of Companies (the main topic of the meeting was the development of trade, economic and investment ties between the two countries).

Signed documents

After negotiations between the President of Tajikistan and the Emir of Qatar, 9 documents were signed:

– Memorandum of cooperation in the field of emergency and disaster management between the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the General Directorate of Civil Defense of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the State of Qatar;

– The first action program in the field of higher education and scientific research in accordance with the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research for academic Years (2024/2025 – 2025/2026 – 2026/2027 ).

– The program of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar for 2024-2026;

– Memorandum of cooperation in the field of museum development between the State Institution “National Museum” of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Department of Museums of the State of Qatar;

– Joint Declaration on the Expansion of cultural ties between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Culture of the State of Qatar;

– Memorandum between the Financial Monitoring Department at the National Bank of Tajikistan and the Financial Division of the State of Qatar on cooperation in the field of information exchange of financial intelligence agencies on crimes related to money laundering and terrorist financing;

– Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the State of Qatar on the avoidance of double taxation and the Prevention of tax evasion on Income and Capital;

– Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of charitable and humanitarian activities between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan and the Regulatory Authorities of charitable activities in Qatar;

– Memorandum between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan and the Authorities of Qatar’s Free Zones.

///nCa, 24 January 2024 (based on the materials of the press service of the President of Tajikistan)