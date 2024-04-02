Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Eye Expansion of Gas Cooperation

Senior officials from hydrocarbon industry of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan met today, 2 April 2024, in Ashgabat to discuss strengthening cooperation in gas sector.

Sanjar Jarkeshov, Chairman of the Board of Kazakh gas giant QazaqGaz, met with Deputy Prime Minister Batyr Amanov and Turkmengaz Chairman Maksat Babayev.

In particular, the parties noted their mutual interest in the joint development of mining assets, the implementation of gas pipeline projects on the territory of the two countries and gas supplies on a mutually beneficial basis, according to QazaqGaz press service.

Both sides expressed willingness to expand strategic cooperation in the gas industry.

This follows recent comments by Kazakhstan Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev, who said Kazakhstan is open to Turkmenistan’s proposal for electricity and gas supplies, considering both energy security and commercial viability.

In November 2023, the National leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, at a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to intensify bilateral dialogue on the supply of Turkmen natural gas to Kazakhstan.

JSC “NC “QazaqGaz” manages a centralized infrastructure for the transportation of commercial gas through main gas pipelines and gas distribution networks, provides international transit and sells gas on domestic and foreign markets, develops, finances, builds and operates pipelines and gas storage facilities. ///nCa, 2 April 2024